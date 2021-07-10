Barack Obama's Summer 2021 Playlist Has Everything From Migos to Bob Dylan

Former president Barack Obama has great taste in music. Obama shared his annual "Summer Playlist" on Saturday, featuring a diverse mix of artists and music.

Obama's playlist features a few classics like George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord," Stevie Wonder's "If You Really Love Me," Bob Dylan's "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" and "Tumbling Dice" by the Rolling Stones. A few more modern surprises include Migos' "Straightenin," Sza's "Good Days," Brandi Carlile's "Speak Your Mind" from his and wife Michelle Obama's Netflix series We the People, and Drake and Lil Baby's "Wants and Needs."

Obama has been a longtime fan of JAY-Z's and the rapper's "Allure" is on the list. Rihanna also made the list again this year with "Desperado."

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer," Obama tweeted. "Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately -- it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

Cardi B reacted to Obama's playlist on Twitter, congratulating Migos. The rapper is married to Migos member Offset and is currently pregnant with their second child together.

"I can really imagine Barack taking important calls like 'ain’t nothin but alil bit of straightenin' 😩 Congrsts boys @Migos," she tweeted.

In April, Obama said his two daughters -- 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha -- definitely are not fans of his rapping skills.

"When I have tried to rap, my daughters have rolled their eyes, covered their ears," he said in a video answering a question from Complex about his Renegades: Born In The USA podcast with Bruce Springsteen. "They think it's painful. They even think my dancing is better than my rapping."