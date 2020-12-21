Barack Obama Reveals Daughter Malia's Boyfriend Quarantined With the Family

The Obamas added a person to their quarantine bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During The Bill Simmons Podcast, Barack Obama revealed that his eldest daughter, Malia's, boyfriend quarantined with the family at the start of the pandemic.

"It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now. They're just back, and they love you again, and they want to spend time with you, and they're funny," the 59-year-old politician said of quarantining with his daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, and wife Michelle Obama.

He also revealed one of his favorite things they did during their time together.

"Like, I think, a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us," he recalled. "Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades. And then having some spades games. Teaching them how to properly trash talk and slap the cards down."

Malia has been linked to Rory Farquharson, a 22-year-old fellow Harvard student, since 2017. The former president went on to reveal that his daughter's British beau quarantined with the family because of a visa issue.

"He's British. Wonderful young man," he praised. "He was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up, so we took him in."

While the A Promised Land author joked he "didn't want to like" his daughter's boyfriend, he called him "a good kid."

"The only thing you discover... young men eat," he quipped of his one complaint of his daughter's beau. "It's weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent."