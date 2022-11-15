Bad Bunny Makes GRAMMY History With First Spanish-Language Album of the Year Nomination for 'Un Verano Sin Ti'

Bad Bunny just made GRAMMYs history. On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican superstar earned an Album of the Year nomination for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards for his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, the first-ever all-Spanish album to earn the honor in the GRAMMYs 65-year history.

Only two Latin artists have previously contended in the Album of the Year category: Santana, who won in 2000 with Supernatural, and Cardi B, who was nominated in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy, but was beat out by Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour.

Bad Bunny was conspicuously snubbed from the GRAMMYs other Big 4 categories, but his album also earned a nod for Best Música Urbana Album.

The performer is, however, the top-nominated artist at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, where he earned 10 nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. That also makes Un Verano Sin Ti the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the GRAMMYs and the Latin GRAMMYs.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.