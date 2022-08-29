Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Bad Bunny is showing some love for a few of his backup dancers. The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, let things get steamy when he performed his new single, "Tití Me Preguntó," during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Bad Bunny's stage show aired live from his concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City, shortly after he won Artist of the Year. He started off the performance carrying a woman in a bridal gown onto the stage with the image of a church in the background. He then began singing the song in Spanish.

Toward the middle of the performance, Bad Bunny very clearly leans over to share a kiss with one of his female backup dancers before doing the same with a male backup dancer -- to the delight of his fans.

It was a big night for Bad Bunny, who became the first non-English-language performer to win Artist of the Year, beating out Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and one of the night's co-hosts, Jack Harlow.

Bad Bunny is known for challenging the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that's often ingrained in the Latinx culture. He does this with his inclusive music videos, and by denoucing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized. His music video for "Ignorantes" with Sech features LGBTQ+ relationships.

"I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities," Bad Bunny told Playboy in 2020. "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to.”