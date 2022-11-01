'Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement (Exclusive)

Dale Moss is reacting to his ex's engagement. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in New York City on Tuesday, and he discussed Clare Crawley's recent reveal that she's engaged to Ryan Dawkins.

"Everyone deserves love and the goal is to find it," Moss told ET, "So whenever anyone can that's a great day."

Crawley and Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020. Crawley ended her journey just two weeks in, turning her season over to Tayshia Adams.

In January 2021, just five months after getting engaged for the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram. Following Moss' announcement, Crawley said that her ex's post was not mutual, adding that she was "crushed" by their split.

Crawley and Dawkins became acquainted via social media amid her relationship with Moss, she revealed on the Almost Famous OG podcast last month. When that came to an end, Dawkins reached out to Crawley "immediately." The pair didn't jump into a romance right away, though, as Crawley was still healing from her last relationship.

"He was too good to be a rebound, so I waited until he wasn't," she explained. "He gave me a lot of space. He dated other people, I dated other people and then we kind of came back together and it was even better than the first time."

After three proposals and with two weddings on the horizon, Crawley is looking forward to her future with Dawkins.

"[Last year] I wanted to give up on life, I wanted to give up on relationships, I wanted to give up on being vulnerable and open. I was just tired of everything," Crawley said. "... [When Dawkins proposed,] I thought, 'If I had given up, I wouldn't have been experiencing one of the greatest moments of my life with the man of my dreams.'"

As for Moss, he's currently dating interior designer Galey Alix.

"Life is good. I'm pretty private about that, but life's good," Moss told ET. "I'm in a very supportive and healthy relationship... I'm fortunate to have great people around me. I'm doing everything I've ever dreamed of."

Moss was thrilled to step out for Tuesday's premiere, telling ET, "This is a big premiere, especially for people of color in entertainment, so to be able to be here is amazing."

"I'm excited for the film. I know after the L.A. premiere people were talking a lot about it, and rightfully so," he said. "From a creative standpoint, I want to see how they pay tribute to [the late] Chadwick [Boseman]... This is something that can immortalize him in a way very few things can."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters Nov. 11.