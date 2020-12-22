'Bachelorette' Tayshia Tells One Contestant She's in Love With Him in Part One of Season Finale

Tayshia Adams is in love -- but she's still got three men left on The Bachelorette. The 30-year-old made the big confession on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, reciprocating contestant Zac Clark's feelings for her.



Zac was on the second fantasy suite date, between Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais. After an afternoon of painting, he and Tayshia sat down for a serious conversation about their future. Tayshia confronted Zac about telling her he was ready for a wife and kids, but hearing from his family on his hometown date that he had never expressed that before.



"I was telling myself a lie," Zac explained. "What I realized is... I do want to be a dad, and I do want to have kids. And I know that I'll be a good dad, and that I'll be a good husband, and that I deserve all those things. And I think part of being in a partnership or marriage is having those conversations and working together. So, that doesn't scare me."



He then reinforced his feelings for Tayshia, revealing that he's in love with her. "Tayshia, I know that I love you. I love your smile, your strength, how you treat other people. I just love the human being that you are. I see it, but I think it's important for you to know that," he said.



"It's just wild, because I love you too," she said back -- breaking one of the Bachelor franchise's cardinal rules. "I have known that I love you. That's the thing, I don't think I've ever felt this way before."



"I'm trying to figure it out, and I'm trying to find things wrong," she continued. "I'm just so happy!"



Tayshia told the camera that she felt a "sincerity" behind Zac saying "I love you." "The way he says it is so intentional and natural and organic, and it's been amazing," she gushed.



"There is no doubt about how Zac Clark feels about Tayshia Adams. Number one, I'm in love with this girl. And number two, how am I even worthy of this?" he asked as he and Tayshia entered the fantasy suite.



Tayshia raved about her relationship with Zac, telling the camera she feels like it's "all just a dream."



"Everything's been, like, so romantic. Tonight, I just want that validation that my heart is right, and that he's right," she said. "Zac loves me and I love Zac!"



While Zac is the first man Tayshia has said she's in love with, it seems he may not be the last. In a November interview with ET, she said that multiple men captured her heart.