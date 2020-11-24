'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Breaks Down, Says She Doesn't Want to 'Hurt Anyone' in New Promo

There's drama ahead onThe Bachelorette. ABC offered fans a sneak peek at the rest of Tayshia Adams' season during Monday night's finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The shocking promo begins with Tayshia breaking down in tears, crying to a producer that she's "so sorry." The men wonder what's going on (are we in for another Clare Crawley situation), and Tayshia insists she doesn't want to "hurt anyone."

Contestant Noah seems to imply there my be a cheater in the bunch, while another man cries into his hands. Tayshia's dad warns her about making a big mistake, and she looks like she's on the verge of losing it. Watch below.

In an interview with ET shortly after her Bachelorette arrival aired on ABC, Tayshia confirmed she fell in love with multiple men.

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she said. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

Tayshia admitted that she says "I love you" during her season "multiple times" and even dons a wedding dress at one point -- but she played coy when asked if she's currently in love or engaged, saying only, "possibly!"

She also confessed that the guys made her cry.

"The guys are incredible, but they did make me cry," she shared. "There are some really fun dates, there are a lot of twists and turns... You're starting to really create relationships and really care about these people and breaking up is part of the journey that no one really talks about. But that's the hardest part, once you're starting to establish relationships and connections, and that's kinda why I start crying."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.