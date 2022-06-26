'Bachelorette' Michelle Young's Ex Nayte Olukoya Addresses Infidelity Rumors Amid Breakup

Breaking down the breakup. Nayte Olukoya is shooting down rumors that infidelity played a role in his split from Michelle Young.

The pair called it quits earlier this month, less than a year after the pair's engagement played out on the December 2021 season finale of The Bachelorette. On Saturday, Nayte took to his Instagram story to share a 15-point message denying allegations and speculation that he'd cheated on his former fiancée, and answering questions about the split.

"1. No, I didn't cheat. 2. Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame," Nayte's statement argued, getting the big points out of the way first.

Despite criticism from many online haters, Nayte argued that he's "actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better."

The reality star explained that the "negativity and blatant hate has been hurtful during a difficult time," and that he "truly believed Michelle was my person," but that things just didn't work out.

In regards to critics who pointed to him spending time hanging out with his friends as a sign that he wasn't committed to the relationship, Nayte wrote, "Yes, I like to hang out with my guys. As she likes to hang out with her girls. Nothing wrong with that. If anything, super healthy. We are social people. Not everyone who goes to bars are cheaters."

Looking back at their relationship, Nayte said that "the pressures were insane for both of us" when it came to the public nature of their romance, and that pressure took its toll.

Naye concluded, "For the kind people sending kind things, and respecting both Michelle and I, THANK YOU."

Michelle and Nayte both took to their Instagram stories on June 17 to share the news of their split in separate statements.

Back in May, Michelle addressed rumors that she and Nayte had split after she was spotted without her engagement ring.

"There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I'm not wearing my engagement ring," she said in a video on her Instagram Story. "And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger. Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings, not a zoo exhibit."

As for their love story, after the former couple exchanged I love yous during the Fantasy Suites episode, Nayte popped the question to Michelle on the show's season finale.

Speaking to ET after the episode aired, Nayte told ET that he became "certain that this is who I want to spend the rest of my life with."

