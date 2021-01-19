'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Split After 5 Months Together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going their separate ways. The Bachelorette couple has split about two months after their proposal aired on the ABC dating show.

A source close to the former couple tells ET, "Dale and Clare have ended their relationship and he broke up with her this past week."

Dale took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the split himself, and shared his well-wishes for Clare following their split.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Dale wrote. "We strong believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

The news came amid online chatter of drama between Clare and one of Dale's cousins. Then, last Thursday, fans thought she may have been hiding her engagement ring-less hand during a visit with her mother. Clare also said in that post's caption that she was having a "hard day."

In November, just two weeks after their engagement aired on TV, rumors circulated on social media that Dale had cheated on Clare during a trip to New York City. But he and Clare seemed solid, professing their love for each other in Instagram posts soon after.

Fans of The Bachelorette saw Clare end her season early, falling for Dale roughly two weeks into filming. They got engaged on the Nov. 5 episode of the dating show, with Tayshia Adams stepping in as the new Bachelorette.

Dale and Clare opened up about their future together on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in November, revealing that they were searching for a home in Clare's hometown of Sacramento, California, to be close to her mom.

"We were house hunting today and picking out the area we want to live in. He knows what's important to me right now is being here for my mom," Clare said of her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is in a care facility.

"This hasn't been a tough decision, what needs to happen in the future. As long as we're together, for me that's all that matters... Even though I have roots in New York, I can be where I need to be when I need to be," Dale added. "We're building a life. We're building a foundation. We want to have a home here."

Clare also said the pair talks about expanding their family. "What I love about Dale is nothing scares him with talking about the future," Clare said. "I talk about babies all the time." "So many babies," Dale agreed with a laugh, adding that he's "always" wanted to be a father and have a family.

"He's like, 'Yeah, that's what I want.' It doesn't scare him," Clare said. "I'll remind him of things all the time. 'Not getting any younger!' I'll say things like that and he's like, 'You think I don't know this? Yeah, let's do this.'"

