'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum Split After Nearly 8 Years of Marriage

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Ashley wrote alongside a photo of herself and J.P. sharing a dance. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she continued. "Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children." Ashley concluded, "Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️."

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. wrote in his post on Wednesday. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."



"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage," he continued.



J.P. went on, "We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish. Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart."



"We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children. Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," he concluded. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️."