'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego.

"Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al," Yrigoyen wrote.

In the second photo of the post, you can see the moment Yrigoyen got down on one knee and popped the question to Farrar.

The Bachelor Nation star and his yoga instructor fiancée have been dating publicly for two years. Yrigoyen was featured on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of the famed reality TV franchise. He proposed to her during the season finale in 2018, but the couple broke things off in September 2020.

In June 2020, Yrigoyen drew criticism for an Instagram post in support of police following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. At the time, Yrigoyen wrote, "With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit.”

Following his post, Kufrin was a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay, where she labeled her then-fiancé's statement as "tone-deaf."

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” Kufrin said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post]."

"I don't think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment... we're struggling too right now," Kufrin added. "There's a lot going on and now I'm struggling with this.... There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place."

Three months later, Kufrin and Yrigoyen officially broke up.

For her part, Kufrin is now engaged to Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs. The couple competed on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.