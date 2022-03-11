'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Confirmed

Clint Arlis' cause of death has been revealed. According to the Kane County Coroner's Office in Illinois, the cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation by hanging and the manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Arlis, who was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season 11 of The Bachelorette, died on Jan. 11. He was 34. Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek, announced the news on Facebook, writing, "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11." The post was accompanied by a photo of her and Arlis as kids.

Lulek, at the time, did not provide any further details, but the coroner has now confirmed the cause of death via a press release. PageSix, which first reported the news, also obtained the coroner’s investigation report through a Freedom of Information Act request. According to that report, Arlis had been struggling with paranoia and thought he was being watched.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The outlet reports that, according to the investigation report, Arlis left a note behind on his dresser. The report also stated that he was having issues with his girlfriend of four years, and that his parents thought "things were getting better" after he moved in with them.

Following the news of Arlis' death, members of Bachelor Nation reacted to the news with sadness. Bristowe paid tribute to Arlis on her Instagram Story.

"Even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family," Bristowe said. "Clint was very well respected in his world."

Nick Viall called Arlis, who was eliminated in week three of his run, a "very kind, unique and talented person."