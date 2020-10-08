'Bachelor' Star Nick Viall's Ex Vanessa Grimaldi Engaged

Vanessa Grimaldi is single no more! The 32-year-old former Bachelor contestant took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she's engaged to Joshua Wolfe, after taking their relationship public in January 2019. Grimaldi was previously engaged to Nick Viall after appearing on his season of The Bachelor in 2017.

Ahead of the engagement, Grimaldi and Wolfe traveled to Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Once they arrived, Grimaldi took to her Instagram story to gush over their suite, express excitement about participating in the hotel's outdoor yoga, and show off their yummy meal with a view.

In the pics from the engagement itself, Grimaldi, wearing jeans and a pink shirt, looked shocked and delighted as her beau, a businessman, popped the question. After he asked, Grimaldi responded by planting a kiss on his lips before enjoying a champagne toast.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" Grimaldi captioned the post. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!"

Viall wished his ex well in the comments, writing, "Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news. Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ❤️💜. "

Other members of Bachelor Nation joined in on the congrats, with Viall's other ex, Rachel Lindsay, gushing, "Omg I told you I could feel your happiness and then this happens!!! I’m so excited for you!!! Congrats!!!! 💛💛💛💛."

"Awww congratulations!!! I felt this coming. 💗," Ashley Iaconetti wrote, with her husband, Jared Haibon, adding, "Yay!!! Congratulations!!!!"

"I AM CRYING," Madison Prewett commented. "So happy for you. My queen you deserve the world and more."

Jason Tartick, Hannah Godwin, Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Blake Horstmann, Tenley Molzahn, Astrid Loch and Caila Quinn all expressed their congrats in the comments section as well.

