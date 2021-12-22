Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's Newborn Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID

Kevin Wendt's in the midst of a "tough week" after revealing his family, including 1-month-old son, Auggy, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared the sad news Tuesday in a lengthy caption to his Instagram post, which also revealed Auggy's been hospitalized after getting a fever. Wendt's fiancee, Astrid Loch, is also battling COVID.

"Our family has covid, and it's not taking it easy on any of us," Wendt shared in his caption. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well."

Wendt, 37, said seeing Auggy "sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts."

Wendt said his symptoms have really taken a toll on him, to the point he said he couldn't even drop off dinner for Loch at the hospital.

"Because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying lear of my little man until my symptoms are gone," Wendt added. Wendt, who proposed to Loch back in 2019 after meeting on the Bachelor spinoff, said the family's in isolation until after Christmas.

Despite the dire circumstances, Wendt's doing his best to remain optimistic. He praised Loch for her strength and being the glue that keeps the family together.

"[She] is such a champ," Wendt said. "She snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does." He said, if anything, this week has reassured him that his baby boy is strong and Loch "was born to be a mom."

Wendt and Loch are the latest reality stars whose young children have been infected with the virus. Earlier this week, Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis revealed she was in "absolute shock" after finding out her and Doug Hehner's 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19.

The family grew so concerned they had Hendrix "tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick."

"We found out the next day that he has COVID," Otis wrote on her lengthy and emotional Instagram caption. "Well, he has COVID, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard COVID I was in absolute shock and instantly began crying."