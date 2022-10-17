'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: A 'Shocking Twist' Raises the OG Women's Spirits

It's not just Bachelor in Paradise's men that are facing a moral dilemma. At the end of Monday's shocking episode of the ABC series, fans learned that, as BiP's guys chat up new women on the beach, the OG ladies will have five new hunky singles to explore a connection with too.

The preview begins with the women yelling, "F**k you, Jesse Palmer" into the abyss, as Gen tells the cameras that she's "not doing" a week without Aaron.

Back on the beach, Logan, who got his rose from Shanae, hits things off with Sarah, but admits, "I don’t know what the right thing to do here is."

Elsewhere, things aren't looking good for Lace or Jill, as Rodney is seen kissing Eliza and Jill spirals with worry over Jacob.

Then, everything changes as five new guys show up to the OG women's resort. Tyler, who recently vied for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette, is one of the new guys and is quick to kiss both Brittany and Shanae.

"It felt so right, and I just forgot about Andrew," Brittany says after kissing Tyler. "I’m going to take my time getting back."

Victoria, meanwhile, will struggle with her connection to one of the new men. "I just feel like I’m cheating on Johnny," she tells the cameras.

"How much more can I be tested?" Genevieve questions, as Jesse wonders aloud, "Who will give into temptation? Who will be left heartbroken and alone?"

When ET spoke with Jill, she admitted that leaving the beach was "really, really hard."

"You see the lineup of women and you're like, 'Oh my god... They're fresh from the AC, they're looking really good and we look like dogs. We've been living on the beach forever,'" she said. "We were sad because that place had become our home, so to have to leave our guys and have to have them [with] all this temptation, it was really tough."

"You'll see me probably spiral a bit trying to grapple with that change, but I think we all handled it in very different ways," Jill teased. "It was very unexpected."

In a separate interview, Wells Adams, Paradise's resident bartender, told ET that the drama is "just getting started."

"We make all the women leave. That's pretty bad. The ladies don't like that," he said. "We do some other things, too, that piss people off. There's also some really crazy moments that happen. We're just getting started."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.