'Bachelor in Paradise' Guest Host Lance Bass Says It'd Be 'a Dream Come True' to Host the Franchise

Lance Bass has his eye on a new job. The 42-year-old singer tells ET's Rachel Smith that he'd love to be the permanent Bachelor franchise host, amid his guest hosting gig on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

"They've not asked me [to be the permanent host], and of course that's going to depend on Bachelor Nation out there," he says. "I'm a part of Bachelor Nation, so I understand how volatile we can get. We're very opinionated."

"If they like me, I don't know what's going to happen," Bass continues. "I mean, yes, of course, it would be a dream come true to be able to host a show like that."

"That was God being very nice to me, because I'm a huge fan, especially of Bachelor in Paradise," Bass tells ET of landing the job. "I like all the Bachelor [shows], but Bachelor in Paradise is just my summer indulgence. I love it so much, so when they asked me to be a guest host, I flipped. I'm like, 'I'm going to be able to walk into Paradise?!'"

Bass and Spade, along with upcoming guest hosts Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess, were tapped for the gig after longtime host Chris Harrison's franchise exit.

"Tough shoes to fill, for sure. I love me some Chris Harrison," Bass says, before explaining what he was hoping to bring to the show.

"I think it's interesting what they're doing this season with letting me go into Paradise and sit with these contestants and really get what's going on," he says. "I think what is needed in a show like this is to have someone who's a good sounding board."

Bass notes that, while Wells Adams, BiP's Master of Cocktails & Ceremonies, does "such a great job" talking to contestants and giving them advice, having the host do the same is a fun new spin.

"Now the host gets to go in and also get that one-on-one time with these contestants and really be that sounding board for them," he says. "Everyone needs a gay best friend."

The contestants were quickly taken with Bass when he entered the beach to *NSYNC's 2000 song, "It's Gonna Be Me."

"I was contracted for that, of course... An *NSYNC pun had to have happened," Bass quips. "It's crazy because everyone there, they're of the age of *NSYNC fans. They were the perfect age growing up to be fans of the boy bands. So yeah, it must be a little trip for them."

So far, no contestants have gotten to spend more time with Bass than Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, who went on a date hosted by the singer on Tuesday night's episode. Though the date involved having to answer personal questions or eat gross food items, the pair was quick to hit it off.

"Riley and Maurissa are my favorite. Maybe 'cause I put them together. They're really great. I did not expect that relationship to take off so quickly," Bass admits. "The date is all about eating horrible foods if you don't answer questions. They're eating pig snout and tripe and they're loving it!"

The date went so well, in fact, that Bass ended up being present for a major makeout session between the contestants.

"You knew it was on right when they were answering questions and she was like, 'I'm a very sexual person.' And he's like, 'Oh, OK.' And then from that moment you could just tell there's this spark. I just saw love go down," he says. "And yes, it was very awkward to have to sit there and watch them kiss in front of me. I was like... 'Y'all have known each other for 30 minutes, come on!'"

In addition to the lovebirds, Bass tells ET that he was "really excited" to meet Joe Amabile, who has hit it off with Serena Pitt this season.

"He's one of my favorites. I was so excited to see him back in Paradise. He's going through it, of course. But I love that he's ending up with Serena P.," he says. "I think that was just a really cute relationship, and I hope that blossoms even more, but we know how Paradise goes. We don't know what's going to happen."

Demi Burnett, who has previously come out as queer, was also someone Bass was looking forward to meeting.

"I was really excited to meet Demi, because she's just such a character. She knows what she's doing. She went in there to stir the pot. Hate her or love her, she is great television," he says. "And of course I've gotta support my LGBT girl."

