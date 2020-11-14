'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 3

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are parents of three! The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy, onSaturday. After being on "baby watch" the night before, Tolbert posted that their son was born at 5:33 a.m.

"Mama and Baby Boy doing great!" he simply captioned an Instagram Story.

Their new bundle of joy joins the parents' two other children. Roper gave birth to her and Tolbert's first child, daughter Emerson, in August 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Brooks, in July 2019.

Roper also posted a photo of her and her baby boy, writing, "He's here and he's perfect."

"At [Brooks'] birth I definitely dealt with what I considered was trauma," Roper said. "So it's something that I am trying to be mindful of this pregnancy, just to check in with myself, and validate myself, and just be in a good mind frame. I just want to be prepared for whatever may come this time around."

While learning baby No. 3 was on the way was a big shock to the couple, they were "so excited and happy" to be growing their family.

"Sometimes things come in waves that you don't plan, but those are the best surprises," Roper said.

As for future family plans, Tolbert said he had a "strong feeling that this will be our last [child]." "Never say never of course, as we have learned," he joked.

"When we first got married, we put it out in the universe that we wanted four children, so who knows," Roper added. "This might be totally out of our control. But I think three is a really good number."

