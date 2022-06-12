'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock

A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy.

Booth posted an audio clip of herself and her family swooning over their baby boy, and she shared his name and the details of his arrival.

"Tatum Booth Mock. 12/6/22. 6:13am," she captioned the heartwarming audio. "The best day of our lives."

On Saturday, just days before she gave birth, Booth shared a number of snapshots of herself and Mock standing around a Christmas tree with the family's dog.

"Last official date night before our boy is here& I had contractions the whole time (not in labor-just Braxton Hicks) 🤪 can’t wait to use our little camera to take alll the pics of him," Booth captioned the sweet post.

The pair first announced they were expecting a baby back in June.

Booth and her fiancé got engaged after Mock popped the question during a Bachelor Live On Stage show in Atlanta, Georgia in April.

Booth was on stage when Mock appeared and got down on one knee, prompting the reality star to proclaim, "Are you kidding me?!"

Booth shared a video of the moment on Instagram, as well as a smiling selfie that featured her fiancé and her engagement ring.

Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍" Tia captioned her post. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

In October 2021, Booth made her relationship with Mock Instagram official. Alongside a sweet video of their time together, Booth wrote, "Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too."