'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to Jake Funk: See the Ring and Romantic Proposal Spot

Has anyone checked on Peter Weber's mom? Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has a sparkly new accessory after her boyfriend, NFL star Jake Funk, proposed during their vacation.

Hannah Ann shared the romantic moment on her TikTok, posting a clip of her and her man at a sweet dinner on the beach, complete with a canopy covered in fairy lights, and candles in the sand. She then panned the camera to a projection on a nearby rock that read, "She said yes!" before holding up her hand and showing off her impressive diamond engagement ring.

As she showed off her new bling, Adele's "Love You in the Dark" played in the clip.

"The surprise at the end he had for me," Hannah Ann captioned the clip.

@hannahannsluss The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍 ♬ original sound - fantasyfilm

Hannah Ann's former Bachelor co-star, Kelley Flanagan, who is currently dating her ex, Peter Weber, commented on the post, "So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Hannah Ann initially won season 24 of The Bachelor, accepting Pilot Pete's proposal. The engagement only lasted two months and Peter split from Hannah Ann to give things a try with runner-up Madison Prewett. That relationship also didn't pan out, and Peter has since had a lengthy on-off romance with Kelley, a fellow contestant from his season.

Hannah Ann and Jake were first linked in early 2022, when she shared photos supporting the Los Angeles Rams running back at Super Bowl LVI. They made things red carpet official in July 2022 when they attended the ESPY Awards together.