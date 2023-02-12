Babyface Sings Stripped-Down Rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVII

Babyface wowed the crowd on Sunday, stunning the State Farm Stadium with his performance of "America the Beautiful" ahead of kickoff at Sunday's Super Bowl.

The musician sang a stripped-down version of the song while playing the acoustic guitar, which was emblazoned with the American flag. It was a moving moment, with Babyface, who completed the song with a rousing and soulful transition to finish things off.

Deaf Native American interpreter Colin Denny signed the song during Babyface's performance. Also ahead of the game, Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

At halftime, Rihanna will take the stage for her much-anticipated performance and the inaugural Apple Music halftime show.

In January, Babyface celebrated the news of his performance on Instagram, writing that he was "truly honored" by the opportunity.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.