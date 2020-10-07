Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off with the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering up to 60% off with their semi-annual sale.

You'll also find great Athleta deals on hoodies, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers and more in the sale section of the website. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

