Ashton Kutcher Thought He Caught Mila Kunis Watching Porn -- But It Was 'Bridgerton'

Ashton Kutcher thinks his wife, Mila Kunis, might be cheating on him... with Bridgerton! The popular Netflix romance series has captivated the 37-year-old actress and it made for a funny exchange between the pair on Monday night.

They opened up about the moment during a Tuesday appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna.

"So I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Kunis says as co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nod in agreement. She said that though she's normally asleep by 9:30 no matter what, Bridgerton kept her up late on Monday. "Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?' [Kutcher's] dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused."

Kutcher says he woke up to a very troubling scene.

"She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!" he jokes.

"I was like, 'Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'" Kunis recalls.

Later, Kutcher accuses Kunis, saying, "You're cheating on me with this show."

Mila Kunis and @aplusk join us to talk about working together in their new #SuperBowl ad for Cheetos! pic.twitter.com/GiNTYtaGR7 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 1, 2021

The couple recently teamed up for a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial together, which they shot amid the pandemic. Kunis previously opened up to ET about the experience and how quarantining at home with the couple's two kids actually inspired them to take the job.

"It was quarantine, and we're stuck with our children -- for nine, 12 months at this point? And I was like, [whispers] 'Two days, babe. We get two days off!'" Kunis joked to ET of getting some time away from mommy duties. "We literally were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it! And I hate saying it, but we were like, [yells] 'Freedom!' We walked out... and it was amazing."

She added that her "entire family" is "co-dependent," saying, "This pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency and my husband and I are super co-dependent, like, for eight years. And in this pandemic, our kids are like, 'Where are you going?' And I'm like, 'The bathroom.' We haven't left each other!"