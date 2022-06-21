Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman and More Joining 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge' (Exclusive)

Bear Grylls is back with even more celebrities facing the great outdoors. Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge comes with a new set of stars, locations and challenges that will test the limits of the Emmy-winning host and his famous guests, including Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman, and Simu Liu.

Like seasons before, Grylls will teach the celebrities a set of essential survival skills that they will later put to the test in some of the most intense outdoor settings. However, this season comes with a twist, as some of the rules have changed and the stakes are higher.

“This season, guests will not only be pushed physically and mentally — like plunging into a frozen lake in the Canadian Rockies or foraging for food in the deserts of the Great Basin — but Bear will be testing each on their survival skills,” the press release reads. “This time, they will be tested beyond other guests: after Bear teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will then have to master them on their own and deploy those skills at a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness.”

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge kicks off with Portman in Southern Utah. The Thor Love and Thunder star and Grylls will trek through the Escalante desert, where the actress will learn piton placements, and more skills that will help her ascend a mountain and attempt to light a signal fire for extraction.

Kutcher and Grylls will take on the challenge of the Costal Jungles of Costa Rica. The actor must learn a series of skills -- after jumping into the Pacific Ocean from a helicopter -- that includes canoeing, fishing and descending a 300-foot cliff in the jungle.

Liu will be joined by the host in the Canadian Rockies, where they will overcome the “ultimate artic challenge,” which involves the Marvel superstar stripping down and plunging into a frozen lake, before helping a dogsled team make their way back to civilization.

Other guests this season include Florence Pugh, who will be challenged in the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica, Anthony Anderson, whose quest will take place in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and Rob Riggle, who will go through survival tests in the Great Basin to help prepare for his latest role.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premieres on National Geographic on July 25 at 9 p.m. All episodes will stream exclusively on Aug. 10 on Disney+, while prior seasons of Running Wild With Bear Grylls are available to stream on the Disney+.