Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer

The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.

Set in 1995, the series from original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner follows Leia, Jay as well as their eclectic group of friends -- Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Ozzie (Reyn Doi) -- as they spend the summer making all-new, hilarious memories much to the chagrin of Red, who is not happy to have youngsters in his home again.

Netflix

In addition to teasing what's in store for the new generation of teens, the trailer shows glimpses of the previous generation all grown up and dealing with their own issues, including Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) learning to parent a teenage daughter, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) managing a hair salon, while Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) live the corporate life.

Netflix

Netflix

Ahead of the series' debut on Netflix, Kutcher and Grace spoke with ET about reuniting with all of their co-stars for the spinoff. "It's funny and it's weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd," Kutcher said. "Going back into the basement -- just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."

"It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became," Grace gushed. "To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix.