Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations: 'I Don't Have a Space to Comment'

Ashton Kutcher is breaking his silence on the rape allegations against Danny Masterson. In an interview with Esquire, the 44-year-old actor speaks out for the first time about the charges his That '70s Show and The Ranch co-star is facing.

Kutcher tells the outlet that he's still in touch with his former co-star, speaks to the actor's brother often, and keeps Masterson's 8-year-old daughter, Fianna, in mind when speaking about the allegations against him.

"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," Kutcher says, before adding, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."

While Kutcher says he wants Masterson "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him," he said he does not want the actor to be let off the hook. Rather, Kutcher wants Masterson to actually be innocent, he says.

"Ultimately, I can't know. I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused," Kutcher says. "And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment. I just don't know."

BILLY KIDD

Reports first broke in 2017 that Masterson was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over multiple sexual assault allegations. Later that year, amid the investigation, Masterson was written out of The Ranch. In a statement to The Huffington Post at the time, Masterson denied the "outrageous allegations" against him, and said he was "disappointed" over Netflix's decision.

In 2020, Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson pleaded not guilty, and his attorney said the actor was "in complete shock" over the charges, adding that, "ultimately, the truth will come out."

During his November 2022 trial, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, so a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors revealed earlier this month that they plan to retry Masterson on the charges. Jury selection for the new trial is scheduled to being on March 29.