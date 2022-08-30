Ashley Tropez, 'Beyond Scared Straight' Star, Found Dead at 24

Ashley Tropez has died. More than a decade after she appeared on A&E's Beyond Scared Straight, a reality show that aimed to help troubled youth turn their lives around, Tropez was found dead in an abandoned house, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a press release. She was 24.

Per the release, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street on Aug. 26. Upon arrival, deputies located Tropez inside the house, where she was "suffering from traumatic injuries," the release said.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation, the release stated. Per the release, through their investigation, Alexis Call, who was familiar with Tropez and "may have been squatting" in the abandoned home with her, was identified as the suspect in Tropez's murder.

Call, also 24, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 187(A)-Murder, according to the release.

KTLA reported that Call is being held at the West Valley Detention Center. She is also facing an unrelated charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, per the outlet.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.