Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Quietly Marry: Report

It takes two to tie the knot -- and Ashley Olsen has reportedly done just that.

Much like the Row co-founder's longtime romance with artist Louis Eisner, the couple quietly wed at a private Bel-Air home in late December, Page Six reported, citing sources. Few more details are available about the event save for that around only 50 people were apparently in attendance.

The newlyweds were first spotted together in 2017 and continued to spark romance rumors the following year when they were photographed arm in arm. In July 2019, a sighting of Ashley with a ring on her left hand ring finger fueled speculation of an engagement.

After four years, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the YES 20th Anniversary Gala, held for his father, Eric Eisner's, Young Eisner Scholars program. That summer, Louis shared a rare look from their life together when he posted a photo to his Instagram Story of the former actress hiking with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other.

ET has reached out to reps for comment.