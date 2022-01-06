Ashley Graham Jokes Her Twins Are Having an 'Extended Stay' as She Waits to Give Birth -- Pics

Playing the waiting game. Ashley Graham is expecting twins, and she's expecting them really soon.

The pregnant model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pair of snapshots of her sizable baby bump.

Rocking only a long-sleeved lime green sweater, Graham, 34, didn't hide much when it came to flaunting her pregnancy, and joked in the caption that her twins are enjoying an "extended stay."

The post comes four days after Graham's expected due date.

The model -- who shares a 1-year-old son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin -- shared a special update on New Year's Day, writing, “Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

In August -- prior to the news that she was expecting not one, but two babies -- Graham opened up about prepping for baby number two.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

And when it comes to little Isaac becoming a big brother, he didn’t fully understand the concept. "I don't know. I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," she shared. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."