Ashlee Simpson Joins Demi Lovato Onstage For a Surprise Performance of Her Hit 'Lala'

In a moment that made fans want to scream, Ashlee Simpson surprised the crowd during Demi Lovato’s Los Angeles Holy Fvck tour stop on Wednesday. The “Pieces of Me” singer joined Lovato for a performance of her hit 2004 single, “Lala.”

“Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson,” Lovato told the crowd before Simpson ran on stage.

Keeping up with the punk rock theme of the evening, 37-year-old Simpson rocked black pants and a cropped black jacket with silver accents.

After Simpson sang the chorus of "Lala" and the first verse, 30-year-old Lovato joined in to perform the second half of the song. The ladies shared a hug before Simpson ran off the stage.

Angelo Kritikos

Before hitting the stage, Simpson took to Twitter to tease fans of her surprise performance. “LA I’ve got a surprise for you tonight,” she wrote.

Following the performance, Simpson took to social media to share a video of the moment.

NOT A DRILLLLLL, Demi Lovato just brought out @ashleesimpson to perform “La La” during her show at YouTube Theater in LA 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iFbgqffcsU — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) September 29, 2022

Simpson was met with support from her friends and followers.

“This is amazing babe!! Always loved your music 👏👏,” Hailee Duff wrote.

“Yaaaaasssss Ash❤️‍🔥🙌🏾😍,” singer Sevyn added.

As for Lovato, she is currently on the U.S. leg of her HOLY FVCK tour. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has kept the show going since announcing that this would be her final tour earlier this month.

Ahead of hitting the road, the “Substance” singer spoke to ET about her excitement about getting back on stage.

"It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it," Lovato told ET's Denny Directo. "I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me. Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."