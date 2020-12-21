Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Reveal They're Expecting Twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham aren't just expecting baby No. 2 -- they're also expecting baby No. 3! Two days after revealing their pregnancy, Burnham shared that she's actually pregnant with twins.

The Bachelor couple -- who suffered a miscarriage six months ago -- celebrated the happy news on Instagram. "We maaaay have left out one small detail👶🏼👶🏼 @luyendyktwins," Burnham wrote alongside a sonogram showing "Twin A" and "Twin B."

Luyendyk captioned his post, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already ❤️ @luyendyktwins ❤️."

They also shared the moment they found out on their YouTube channel.

Luyendyk and Burnham -- who married in January 2019 -- are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi. In an August interview with ET, Burnham discussed her recent miscarriage, and how she hoped sharing her experience would help others feel less alone.

"I had so many people reach out to me and say that they had gone through something similar, or they were going through something at the time," she revealed. "It's so hard to go through it and I don't think anyone understands it till they go through it, but I just want everyone to know that if you are, or if you ever do, that it gets easier as time goes on."

Burnham also opened up about wanting to expand their family while also growing her business.

"I'm trying to do both at the same time. This is my work baby," she said of her clothing line, Shades of Rose, "but we would love to have another real baby too."

See more on the couple in the video below.