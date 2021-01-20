Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Twins on the Way

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will be adding a baby boy and baby girl to their family. The Bachelorcouple revealed the sexes of the twins they're expecting on social media on Tuesday.

Luyendyk and Burnham, who announced they were expecting twins in December, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi.

"BOY! & GIRL!" Luyendyk captioned a series of photos of himself and Burnham posing with their 1-year-old daughter Alessi and pink and blue cotton candy. "How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins ❤️❤️Photos: @griffithimaging."

Burnham wrote alongside her post, "Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER💙💗 we couldn’t be more excited! 📸: @griffithimaging."

The couple shared the moment they found out in a video on their YouTube channel. Burnham shared that while picking up the results, her doctor informed her that the gender is more of a prediction with twins before confirming with an ultrasound.

"My prediction, I think we are either having a boy and a girl, or two boys. But after that conversation with her just now, maybe it says there's two girls. But I still think there's a boy in there," Burnham said.

"My mind is still blown on how she said it might not be accurate, because there's either a Y chromosome, or there's not. So you either know you at least have one boy, or they're both girls," Luyendyk replied.

The pair couldn't have been more excited to discover they were expecting a boy and girl.

