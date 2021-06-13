Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome Twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are parents of three! The Bachelor alums, who tied the knot in January 2019, welcomed twins on Saturday.

The baby boy and baby girl join Lukendyk and Burnham's 2-year-old daughter, Alessi. Luyendyk shared the news of the twins' arrival on his Instagram Story.

"@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," he wrote. "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

The couple, who recently revealed their plans to move to Hawaii, first announced that they were expecting in December, after Burnham suffered a miscarriage six months prior. Shortly thereafter, Luyendyk and Burnham revealed that they had not one, but two "little miracles" on the way.

The next month, the pair shared that they'd be adding both a boy and a girl to their family. "How did we get so lucky?" Luyendyk questioned on Instagram, with his wife adding that they "couldn’t be more excited!"

In April, Luyendyk surprised his wife with a baby shower. "Pulled it off everyone!" he celebrated on Instagram of the affair. "Happy to celebrate you and our babies today."

Burnham commented that she "still can’t believe I never caught on," noting that there were "so many signs" hinting at the surprise event.

In her own post after the shower, Burnham wrote, "never been more surprised than i was walking into my backyard today. love all of you ppl so much & @luyendyktwins we can’t wait to meet you!"

