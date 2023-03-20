Ariana Madix Makes First Public Appearance Since Scandoval

Ariana Madix is stepping out. Over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star made her first public appearance since Scandoval began.

An eyewitness tells ET that Madix appeared at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on Saturday night in Los Angeles for the Make That Sandwich show.

"Ariana was there with other comedians, including Connor Wood, who sat next to her and seemed to have a little crush on her," the eyewitness says. "They were somewhat flirtatious throughout the show, with their hands on each other's legs, and Ariana leaning her head on his shoulder at a point."

The eyewitness notes that, while there "wasn't any mention" of Tom Sandoval cheating on Madix with Raquel Leviss, the crowd did gave her "the loudest cheer" and chanted "Team Ariana" during the event.

"If the news about Tom hadn't dropped recently, you wouldn't have known anything could be wrong," the eyewitness says. "She was in a very bubbly mood, happy, and talkative."

Two days after Madix's comedy show appearance, the first post-Scandoval Vanderpump Rules footage was released. In the dramatic trailer, Madix tells Sandoval she wants him "to die" in the wake of the scandal.

After news of Sandoval and Leviss' affair broke, Madix jetted off to Mexico to attend a friend's wedding. She went on to release her first statement about the situation, writing on Instagram that her supporters have given her "the strength to continue... through my darkest hours."

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone," she wrote. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f**king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn't kill me better run."

Shortly thereafter, Madix was photographed smiling while showing off a new hair style, as she prepared for the upcoming taping of Vanderpump Rules' reunion special.

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement," a source told ET. "Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It's going to be wild."