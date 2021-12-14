Ariana Grande Tries to Prove She's a 'Country Boy' Like Blake Shelton in Hilarious Audition Tape

Ariana Grande is out to prove she's country enough to be in a Blake Shelton music video!

During a hilarious bit on Tuesday's live season 21 finale of The Voice, the first-time coach shared her lost "audition reel" for Blake's most recent single, "Come Back as a Country Boy."

Ari's fish-out-of-water efforts to land the part included trying to catch and shotgun beer cans, posing with a hunting dog and using a chainsaw -- as well as trying her best at an operatic version of the country song.

"Did I get it?" she asks of her audition, to while a voice replies, "We'll let you know."

Ahead of the big finale, the coaches opened up to ET about Ariana Grande's first season on The Voice. John Legend praised her as a "conscientious and loving" coach, who offered her team members "specific and excellent advice."

And while Ari was a bit down on herself for not having any competitors in the season 21 finale, Kelly Clarkson assured her that many coaches have been in the same position in Voice seasons past, while also praising her for putting an immediate emphasis on vocal health with her team. "I was like, how have we never talked about this! It's so important." Kelly remarked.

For her part, Ariana said she felt "so blessed" to have coached her first season of The Voice -- even if it didn't end in a victory.

"I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists," she shared. "And I will continue to know and work with them, and I care deeply about them."

"I made incredible friendships, and learned so much from [my fellow coaches]," Ari added. "I'm so blessed to have been a part of it, and it was a very cherished experience to me."

See more from this season of The Voice in the video below.