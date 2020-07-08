Ariana Grande Shares Rare Bikini Selfies During Desert Getaway

Ariana Grande is enjoying her vacay! The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics from a getaway with her beau, Dalton Gomez.

The post was made up of scenic shots in the desert and pics of her shoes, as well as a couple of bikini selfies. Wearing an aqua swimsuit, Grande looked relaxed, happy and sun kissed in the pics.

Also included in the post was an upside-down selfie of Grande sporting a sun hat and a mask, as well as a sweet black-and-white pic of the "7 Rings" singer and Gomez.

Grande and Gomez made their relationship Instagram official last month, when the singer shared pics celebrating her 27th birthday alongside the luxury real estate agent.

Back in May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source says, alluding to Grande's past public relationships with Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, and more. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

Watch the video below for more on Grande.