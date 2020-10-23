Ariana Grande Is Our New President In 'Positions' Music Video

Ariana Grande launched a new era on Thursday, dropping the first single, "Positions," off of her upcoming album of the same name -- and it's a bop!

The song was released alongside a presidential music video, with White House sets and Grande as (who else?) the commander in chief.

"Switchin' the positions for you/ Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom/ I'm in the Olympics, way I'jumping through hoops/ Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn't do/ That I won’t do, switchin’ for you," she sings in the track.

Grande makes a perfectly polished president in the music video, as she addresses the public, takes counsel from her mom, awards medals of honor and walks her dogs on the White House lawn. Watch the video below.

Grande first teased the AG6 era last week, sending fans into a frenzy with her surprise announcement. "I can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted, sharing no additional details.

The upcoming album will mark Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next, which featured hits like "7 Rings," "Imagine," "NASA" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

She's since contributed to the Charlie's Angels soundtrack, teaming up with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on "Don't Call Me Angel." This year, she released a quarantine-themed duet, "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber, and was featured on Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me."

