Ariana Grande and James Corden Belt Out 'Hairspray' Spoof 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Time to head back to the smiles and the streets that we love! James Corden and Ariana Grande teamed up on Tuesday night's The Late Late Show to celebrate lockdowns ending as the numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic continue to decline due to an increasing amount of Americans getting vaccinated.

In a funny spoof of the Hairspray opening song, "Good Morning Baltimore," the pals and theater lovers sang "No Lockdowns Anymore."

Corden kicked things off, stepping out of an apartment in his robe and singing, "Oh, oh, oh, woke up today, feeling OK, wow, this is new!"

He then broke into the chorus, "No lockdowns anymore. We can finally walk out the door. The sunlight is a fantasy. It still doesn't feel real to me."

Grande then comes in wearing a bright yellow dress, matching tights and platform heels, and even teams up with Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, who played Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway production of Hairspray, for a few lines.

They conclude the theatrical production with Corden and Grande singing together, "It's what we've been waiting for, to embrace all that life has in store. It's time to make new memories once you've got the vaccine. Hug your family, feeling so relieved."

The sketch marks one of Grande's first television appearances since she secretly tied the knot with husband Dalton Gomez. Watch the clip below for more.