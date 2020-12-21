Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline: From Quarantine Romance to Engagement

After a whirlwind romance forged in the crucible that was 2020, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged! In honor of the low-key romance, ET is looking back at the timeline of their sweet relationship.

From first sparking romance rumors in February, through quarantining together, to the rare and infrequent PDA pic, to finally putting an enormous rock on her ring finger, here's a look back at how the 27-year-old pop star created a lasting love with the luxury real estate agent.

Feb. 9 -- Dinner Date

Grande was spotted making out with an unknown man -- who was later identified as Gomez -- at a gastropub called Bar Louie in Northridge, California, in photos obtained by TMZ. This sparked new romance rumors for Grande after previous speculation that she'd been dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.



March 25 -- The Beginning

Grande and Gomez were first officially linked near the start of the pandemic shutdowns, as multiple outlets began reporting that the singer had struck up a romance with the luxury real estate agent. The news came shortly after Grande's fans noticed Gomez in pics and videos the singer shared via Instagram Stories. It appears the two had been quarantining together since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.



May 7 -- Home Videos

Grande teamed up with Justin Bieber for "Stuck With U," a quarantine anthem with an uplifting music video to match. The video featured clips submitted by friends and fans in quarantine dancing along to the tune. The most buzzy moment in the star-studded home video compilation came toward the end with Grande's contribution, which saw her hugging, dancing and eventually kissing Gomez, thus officially confirming their romance.

May 26 -- Helping Hand

Grande and Lady Gaga dropped a comedic teaser for the music video of their collaboration, "Rain on Me." The sketch was a spoof of a Weather Chanel report, which saw both singers standing under umbrellas as water cascaded down around them as they pretended to be meteorologists. The cute back-and-forth soon broke the fourth wall when cutting from a close-up shot of the two singers to wide shots, showing both of them standing under hoses. For Grande, it was Gomez standing over her with a retractable sink hose spritzing water over his girlfriend's umbrella. It was a sweet, unexpected cameo that sent fans into a frenzy, and Grande later shared a snapshot of Gomez to her Instagram Story, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

May 28 -- Going Strong

A source told ET that Grande is "in a really good place" with Gomez amid quarantine. "Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source said, adding that the fact that they were quarantining together had been good for their relationship. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

June 25 -- Instagram Official

One day ahead of her 27th birthday, Grande and Gomez reached a new stage in their relationship by becoming Instagram official. In anticipation of her special day, Grande celebrated on Instagram by sharing multiple pictures and videos. One picture was a sweet selfie of her and Gomez, as he put his arm around her and she snuggled into him.



Aug. 5 -- Desert Getaway

Grande shared some fun snapshots from her desert getaway with Gomez. The singer posted a slideshow of pics that included scenic shots in the desert and pics of her shoes, as well as a couple of bikini selfies. Wearing an aqua swimsuit, Grande looked relaxed, happy and sun-kissed in the pics. Also included in the post was an upside-down selfie of Grande sporting a sun hat and a mask, as well as a sweet black-and-white pic of the "7 Rings" singer and her now-fiance.



Aug. 7 -- Declaration of Love

In celebration of Gomez' birthday, Grande shared a handful of clips of them together in an Instagram slideshow. "HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," Grande captioned the sweet post.



Dec. 3 -- Rare PDA Pics

Grande posted a rare PDA pic of her and Gomez, included as part of a slideshow. In one of the black-and-white photos, Grande and Gomez share a sweet kiss. The couple looks happy and in love in the shot, which features a Christmas tree in the background. Another pic from the post shows Gomez getting another kiss on the lips -- this time from Grande's dog, Myron. Gomez, wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie, smiles down at the pup in the pic.



Dec. 20 -- She Said Yes!

Grande announced that she and Gomez had gotten engaged with yet another Instagram slideshow. The post included photos of her and Gomez -- and her beautiful new engagement ring. The singer's unique sparkler appears to be a diamond with a pearl. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned her post, as fans and friends freaked out over the exciting news in the comments.

Denis Stepansky, an online retailer of luxury jewelry and quality diamond watches, shared his professional opinion of Grande's ring with ET: "This is a unique engagement ring with a large oval diamond as a center stone and a cute pearl accompanying it. Judging by the picture, the oval diamond is about five carats."

"Such a ring with top quality five-carat oval diamond will be worth around $200,000-$250,000," Stepansky added.

The announcement was met with a lot of love and support from Grande's friends and family. “Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!” Kim Kardashian West commented under Grande's Instagram slideshow announcing the news.

Hailey Baldwin, meanwhile, excitedly replied to Grande's post, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Additionally, Grande's mom, Joan, also commented "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

Joan also took to Twitter herself to share some sweet words for her future son-in-law, tweeting, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

