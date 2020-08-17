Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer Uncover a Terrifying Mystery in Peacock's 'Departure' (Exclusive)

Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer star in Departure, a Canadian mystery drama revolving around the strange disappearance of a missing plane and its passengers. Premiering Thursday, Sept. 17 stateside on Peacock, ET exclusively debuts the tension-filled trailer and poster for the six-episode thriller.

When passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean, investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra is forced to uncover the truth and stop it from happening again.

In ET's exclusive premiere of the minute-long trailer, Kendra initially balks at being called in to investigate the plane's mysterious disappearance but eventually agrees when Howard makes a compelling plea. "I need you. You're the only one who can find this plane," he says to Kendra.

What awaits are theories, rumors and speculation over what actually happened inside the plane before it went off the radar. Was it a hijacking? Was this a government cover-up? Was it an inside job? "Someone aboard wanted the aircraft to disappear," Kendra postulates. But why?

When the plane's lone survivor is miraculously located in the middle of the ocean (hey, we'll suspend our disbelief on this one!), even more questions are raised. "Is our miracle survivor the prime suspect?" she asks Howard. One thing is clear: Whatever happened wasn't an accident -- and, as Kendra discovers along the way, things are about to get ugly.

Peacock

Kris Holden-Ried, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah and Sasha Roiz also star in the series.

Departure drops Thursday, Sept. 17 on Peacock.

