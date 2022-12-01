Antonio Brown Wanted By Tampa Police in Domestic Battery Case

Antonio Brown is a wanted man in Tampa, Florida, where police say a court-authorized arrest warrant was issued Thursday over an alleged domestic battery incident with a woman.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the former NFL star and alleged victim got into a verbal altercation on Nov. 28 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a home in South Tampa. Cops say that, at some point later, the argument turned physical. It's alleged Brown threw a shoe at the woman, and the former Dancing With the Stars competitor also "attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home."

As a result, cops say Brown is wanted for battery.

The circumstances surrounding Brown's legal issues soon morphed into social media rumors, such as unconfirmed reports the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was in a standoff with police and that he was shot during that standoff. According to NBC News, there have been multiple attempts to take Brown into custody, but police do not consider that an ongoing standoff. Cops told the outlet that Brown was simply not communicating and they have no idea if he was home when cops arrived to execute the warrant.

As for the inaccurate report Brown was shot by Tampa police, a spokesperson with Tampa Police confirmed to ET that Brown was not shot.

Brown has been a controversial figure in recent years. After being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, he was released without ever playing in a game following several off-the-field incidents. He was also signed -- and later cut -- by the New England Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning Super Bowl LV in February 2021. He started the 2021 season with the Bucs again, but was later released after stripping off his uniform and running off of the field during a game against the New York Jets.

The former wide receiver also made headlines earlier this year when he seemed to mock his former quarterback, Tom Brady, amid his split from wife Gisele Bundchen, sharing a photoshopped cover of a fake children's book titled Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce to his Instagram Stories.