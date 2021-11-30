Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Split After 6 Years Together

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have called it quits. A source tells ET that the longtime couple recently split after six years together. A source also confirms to ET that their engagement had previously ended.

The pair first met during rehearsals for the then-Off-Broadway show, Hamilton, in 2014. Both went on to be a part of the original Broadway cast, with Ramos playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Cephas Jones starring as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

The pair made their relationship official around Valentine's Day in 2015. After Ramos departed the show in 2016, they didn't work together again until the 2018 film Monsters and Men.

"Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that’s the dream," Ramos told Blackfilm.com while promoting the flick. "…We’ve been together for three and a half years now and it’s been amazing."

That same year, Ramos and Cephas Jones worked together on another film, Honest Thief, before Ramos made things official and popped the question on Christmas Eve.

"I love you Jas," Ramos wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you."

Cephas Jones publicly celebrated the engagement, too, writing in part, "Here's to... loving each other for a lifetime through the bad and the good. I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you."

In October 2019, Ramos opened up about how he pictured his wedding day with Cephas Jones in an interview with Vogue.

"Jasmine and I both love music, so the DJ’s gotta be on point," he said. "I want people sweating, suit jackets off, chancletas on."

Then, in July 2021, Ramos celebrated Cephas Jones' birthday on Instagram.

"Every year seems to bring you closer to the things you love most, with the people you love most, with a heart filled with more love than before," he wrote. "Keep touching this earth Queen. HBD."

Ramos last appeared on Cephas Jones' Instagram in September, when she shared photos from their trip to Peru.