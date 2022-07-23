'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Shares First-Look Footage During Comic-Con 2022

During Marvel Studios’ panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to the first official look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in the Ant-Man film series starring Paul Rudd.

While providing updates on several major projects coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, president Kevin Feige also revealed new details about Quantumania, confirming that the film kicks off Marvel's Phase 5 slate.

Slated to hit theaters Feb. 17, 2023, the threequel directed by Peyton Reed follows Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and the entire Pym/Van Dyne family as they face a new foe, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer, who was first introduced on screen in Loki season 1 -- though the Quantumania version of Kang is a "different variant."

In addition to Majors, Kathryn Newton is also joining the film series, taking over for Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s daughter Cassie.

“All I can say is that I'm excited to be a part of the Marvel Universe,” she teased to ET. “It's a dream come true, and I'm going to do my best to be the best superhero of all time.”

Rudd, Lilly, Newton, and Majors joined Reed and Feige onstage to introduce the upcoming film, which Reed says will introduce "a lot of new characters" -- including, as the first-look footage confirmed, a cameo from Bill Murray as Murdoch!

The footage also showed all the main characters being sucked into the quantum realm, and new footage of antagonist Kang.

"Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role in saving the universe," Rudd shared. "So Scott has been busy at work-ish, with a little book."

As for Hope, Lilly said the upcoming film allows her character to "explore her vulnerabilities," while Newton said Cassie "is becoming who she's supposed to be."

Marvel artist Andy Park also shared the first look at the Quantumania poster, which features Rudd as Ant-Man, Lilly as Wasp, the first look at Newton in her own super suit, and an ominous outline of Kang in the background.