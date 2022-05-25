Ant Anstead Says Taking Son Away From Ex-Wife Christina Hall Is the 'Last Thing' He Wants

Ant Anstead insists he is not trying to keep his and Christina Hall’s son, Hudson, away from her. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host shared a photo of his older children, Amelie,18, and 15-year-old Archie, playing sports over the weekend, with a caption celebrating his time in his hometown.

“Quick dash to Blighty 🇬🇧 Picked up by my mum Archo game of cricket yesterday Ammo game of rugby today And some beautiful British weather Time for Sunday roast 😋x,” Ant, 43, captioned the carousel.

While his comments were filled with fans celebrating his time with his children, one user took the time to write about his recent custody dispute with his ex-wife -- and mother of his 2-year-old son -- Christina.

“Don’t take Hudson away from his mum you will never forgive yourself Ant,” the user wrote.

Ant responded, “Huh? Who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want,” he said before adding, “Don’t believe the click bait press x,” he wrote in parenthesis.

Instagram/@ant_anstead

The exchange comes almost a month after Ant attempted to make a change in his and Christina's shared custody agreement. At the time, ET learned that the host filed for full custody of Hudson. Ultimately, Ant's ex-parte application, which is used to ask the court for an order without providing other parties the usual amount of notice, for full custody was denied by the judge for "insufficient showing of exigent circumstances" and not giving the other party sufficient notice.

In Ant's petition, the reality TV star explained why he's seeking full custody with a number of claims regarding alleged interactions between Christina and their son. Ant claimed Christina would not agree for Hudson to attend one pre-school and that she allegedly told Ant that Hudson will go to two different preschools depending on which parent he is staying with.

Ant made further allegations of poor treatment against Christina, including Hudson being extremely sun burnt, contracting COVID-19, not wearing a seat belt, Christina taking illegal drugs, and not carrying an Epi-pen for Hudson's food allergies.

Ant also asked that the court grant his request that Hudson cannot appear on any TV program, live stream, social media product campaign, paid promotion, etcetera without written agreement from both him and Christina.

In a statement to ET, Christina responded to her ex-husband's request.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the Christina on the Coast host said. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Following the filing, Christina's husband, Josh Hall, spoke out in support of his wife. Next to a photo of him standing next to Christina and her three children, Josh opened up about supporting his wife and their blended family.

“Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development,” he wrote in part.

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma,” he added.

Christina, who also shares children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, tied the knot with Josh in April. Ant is currently in a relationship with actress Renee Zellweger.