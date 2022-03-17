Ant Anstead Locks Lips With Girlfriend Renee Zellweger In Adorable New Instagram Post

Love is in the air! Ant Anstead is celebrating his love for girlfriend Renee Zellweger with some cute PDA.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a sweet pic of him and the Oscar-winning actress sharing a kiss.

This is the first real, intimate moment the couple has shared with the world, although they haven't kept their relationship under wraps by any means.

Anstead captioned the romantic post, "This lady ❤️ x Ren."

The cute couple met during an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and after several weeks of dating rumors they became Instagram official with a cute, cuddly snapshot back in August.

In a recent interview with ET, Anstead praised his lady love for her "kindness."

"I'm a big believer that people resonate with kindness," he said, marveling at the small things and everyday considerate gestures that mean the most. "When you actually look back at relationships you have with your family, your friends, it's those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that actually speak the most."

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.