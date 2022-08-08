Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit-and-Run for Car Crash That Left Her in Critical Condition

LAPD officials told ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, the day of the crash, and are investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the frightening collision.

Heche is believed to have struck a garage structure at an apartment complex in Los Angeles on Friday morning, TMZ reported. She then allegedly left the scene of the crash and sped down the street before crashing into a residential home nearby.

According to the LAPD, once the results of the blood draw are determined and the investigation is completed, the case will be handed over to the LA City Attorney's office.

The news of the investigation comes amid an update on the actress' condition. The actress' rep told ET on Monday, “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

The rep continued, “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

ET has learned that by Monday evening, Heche had been moved to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

Video captured by CBS Los Angeles showed the carnage left behind after Heche crashed her car into a home. Another video showed the blue Mini Cooper speeding down the street before crashing.

Per the LAPD, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and she was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the vehicle struck and came to rest well within a 738-square foot two-story home, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD's arrival.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

In a since-deleted episode of Heche's Better Together podcast, reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."

However, in a statement to ET, podcast producer Ryan Tillotson said that the episode was, in fact, recorded earlier that week.

"The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false," Tillotson said.

Heche previously shared, during a June 2021 episode of her podcast, that she was sober.

The incident remains under investigation.