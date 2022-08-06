Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Los Angeles Car Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche is in stable condition amid her hospitalization following a scary car crash in Los Angeles.

A rep for the actress tells ET that the 53-year-old is in stable condition at this time but suffered burns in the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added.

The accident remains under investigation, the rep also said.

Video captured by CBS Los Angeles showed the carnage left behind after Heche crashed her car into a home. Another video showed the blue Mini Cooper speeding down the street before crashing.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department would only tell ET that, at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle collided into a residence located at the 1700 block of Walgrove Ave, though they would not identify the driver, describe the car they were driving, name the hospital or disclose any injuries.

Per the LAPD, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the solo passenger vehicle in question struck and came to rest well within a 738-square foot two-story home, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.

Two of Heche's exes -- actors Thomas Jane and James Tupper -- each spoke out following the accident. Jane, who worked with Heche on his HBO show Hung, said Heche is "expected to pull through."

Tupper, who shares 12-year-old son Atlas with Heche, shared his own "thoughts and prayers" with a throwback photo of his ex on Instagram.