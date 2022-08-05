Anne Heche Hospitalized After Suffering Burns in Car Crash Fire

Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a scary incident. On Friday, the 53-year-old actress was taken away from a Los Angeles car crash on a stretcher by an ambulance, according to TMZ.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that, at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle collided into a residence located at the 1700 block of Walgrove Ave, though they would not identify the driver, describe the car they were driving, name the hospital or disclose any injuries.

Per the LAPD, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the solo passenger vehicle in question struck and came to rest well within a 738-square foot two-story home, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.

Per the LAFD, 59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, the LAFD said.

Citing witness statements, TMZ, who was the first to report the news, said that Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex.

While residents of the apartment complex tried getting Heche out of the vehicle, witnesses told the outlet that the actress put the car in reverse and then sped off.

Shortly thereafter, the outlet reports, Heche crashed into a nearby home, which ignited a fire that was significant and engulfed the house.

Per the outlet, Heche suffered burns in the fire, and is currently intubated in the hospital but expected to live. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

ET has reached out to Heche's rep for comment.