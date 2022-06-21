Anne Hathaway Answers Questions From Celebrity Friends About BDE, Canceled Stars and Fashion Regrets

Anne Hathaway didn’t hold back when it came to answering questions sent to her by her celebrity friends. In a new interview with Interview magazine, the 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress entertained a variety of questions from some of her famous friends, colleagues and fans.

The 20-questions piece included a wide range of topics. Stars such as Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh and Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to know about her career. Julie Andrews, Sandra Oh and Rick Owens pondered some of the more deeply random questions about her safe space, the music that influences her and why she is never seen angry.

To which Hathaway noted that she could never be angry around Julie Andrews.

Among the questions was Mindy Kaling's inquiry about the stars Hathaway believes has BDE (Big D*ck Energy) -- a phrase that recently picked up some steam after Kim Kardashian admitted that was one of the reasons she was attracted to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Who in the culture now has great BDE to you?” Kaling asked. “You mean besides you?” the Princess Diaries star replied.

“Right now, Lizzo’s got it. Billie Eilish for sure. Harry Styles, obviously. Trying to think. Those that can figure it out and run with it and do it. Christopher John Rogers. I love what he’s doing right now in fashion. I’m so deeply a fan. I think this interview has been giving goddess energy. Michelle Yeoh also has big goddess energy,” she said.

Kaling also got Hathaway to spill on the “problematic or canceled person’s” art she still loves.

“Aziz Ansari,” Hathaway replied. “I think Master of None is one of my favorite modern romantic series. Yeah.”

Hathaway, who is no stranger to fashion, also didn’t hold back when she was asked by friend and designer Marc Jacobs about the look she wishes she could erase -- which doubled as a weird red carpet experience.

“There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra,” the Devil Wears Prada star replied.

“It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naive. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked,” she added.

At the end of the interview, which also included questions from Bella Hadid, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling, Octavia Spencer, John Waters, and more, Hathaway spilled on her favorite question, and still had BDE on the brain.

“So you’re going to put a bunch of gods and goddesses in front of me and then make me choose? You’re setting me up,” she replied to Mel Ottenberg.

“I really liked Mindy’s questions. I think she wins on boldness. But really, I’m blown away and so grateful. I can’t believe everybody made time for me. I’m completely honored," she shared. "Wow, I have a lot of thank you notes to write.”