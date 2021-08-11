Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death.

For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.

DannieLynn and her father also visit several sentimental locations in Los Angeles, and for the first time, the model's daughter sees memorabilia from her mom's life and career that has been tucked away in a storage locker since her death in 2007.

The two-hour special takes a comprehensive look at Anna Nicole, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Smith, through new interviews with those closest to her, as well as rarely seen video and material from the ABC News archives.

The ABC News team will also look into the questions still surrounding Anna Nicole's death. On Feb. 8, 2007, the model was found dead at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. She was 39.

The television event airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.