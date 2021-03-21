Andy Cohen Shares Flashback Photo to Commemorate 15th Anniversary of 'Real Housewives' Debut

Andy Cohen is celebrating an impressive milestone. The TV personality and executive producer commemorated the 15th anniversary ofThe Real Housewives of Orange County on Sunday with a throwback pic to his younger, dark-haired days.

Cohen, 52, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself sitting in the window sill in his office at Rockefeller Center in New York, from around the premiere of RHOC -- the success of which would go on to launch the sprawling Real Housewives franchise.

"#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today," Cohen captioned the post. "When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture - and my life - forever."

In the pic, a late-30s Cohen is looking out the window with an optimistic gaze, while typing away on his MacBook.

"Thanks to each and every Real Housewife, and the incredible production teams from Evolution, Shed Media, Truly Original, Sirens, GoodBye Pictures, & Purveyors of Pop for keeping the series humming!" Cohen shared.

As a "side note," Cohen concluded the post with a joking jab at his thick, dark hair, writing, "I’m not saying the Housewives turned my hair entirely Grey, but they did."

Following the success of RHOC, the show spawned nine other spinoffs in the massive TV franchise, including The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Dallas and, most recently, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

